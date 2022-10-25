This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The Weha TuffCup 8-inch electric battery-powered cordless vacuum suction cup is a significant upgrade from the traditional 8-inch manual pump vacuum suction cups. The Weha battery-powered electric 8-inch vacuum suction cup will hold a solid and strong vacuum on granite, marble and quartz, as well as many other materials. Preferred distributors include BB Industries, Defusco, GranQuartz and Western Tool.
