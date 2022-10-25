The Weha TuffCup 8-inch electric battery-powered cordless vacuum suction cup is a significant upgrade from the traditional 8-inch manual pump vacuum suction cups. The Weha battery-powered electric 8-inch vacuum suction cup will hold a solid and strong vacuum on granite, marble and quartz, as well as many other materials. Preferred distributors include BB Industries, Defusco, GranQuartz and Western Tool.



