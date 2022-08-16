The OMA CNC Finger Bit is a modified 8-segment CNC finger bit for quartzite, granite, marble and engineered stone, available from Weha. The OMA CNC Finger Bit is designed to run between 14 to 25 inches per minute between 5,500 to 8,000 rpm, depending on the stone being used.

The life will be excellent, the wear will be even and the bit will provide an all-around well-performing finger bit on practically all stone that is run through the CNC, according to Weha.

Running a mixture of quartz, granite, quartzite, marble, etc, it can be expected to have between 100 to 130 sink cut outs when run at the below specifications.

A typical life is between 550 to 750 linear feet, with some bits lasting well over 1,000 linear feet, depending on the rpm, feed rate and materials.