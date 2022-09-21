XIAMEN, CHINA -- The 22nd China Xiamen International Stone Fair was successfully held from July 30 to August 2, 2022. The four-day show revealed many new trends of the stone industry. Under the new “normal,” Xiamen Stone Fair strives to connect the stone community in a broad circle to revitalize the industry.

The total exhibition space of Xiamen Stone Fair 2022 was 162,000 square meters, divided into eight exhibition areas in 20 halls. There were 1,083 exhibiting companies from both home and abroad, as well as 1,220 global brands participating on Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair to connect with visitors online. The amount of visitors saw an increase of 5.05% from last year.

According to show management, it was exciting to find that many exhibiting companies took actions on innovation, marketing and branding. Highlights such as creative products and well-designed booths, as well as activities including on-site presentations, interactive devices, meeting with influences, live stream and more could be found in each aisle.

In 2022, there were 89 groups of visitor delegations attending Xiamen Stone Fair in person. The main purposes of visit were to source/look for suppliers, develop business, find new products/new design, participate in forums and seminars, as well as know industry trends. Most trade visitors were from sectors such as trade/purchasing, production/processing/manufacturing and real estate/construction. Meanwhile, visitors from the design sector continued to increase. According to the survey, 92.86% of the visitors met their purposes of their visit, and 94.28% would visit the fair next year.

The next edition of the China Xiamen International Stone Fair is scheduled from March 26 to 29, 2023.