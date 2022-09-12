Panther Porcelain Thin Wall Core Bits are designed for fast free cutting of dense porcelain and other compact ceramic materials. With a unique 5/8 to 11 ½-gas combination threading, it can be used on CNC machinery and hand-held tools.
Panther Porcelain Thin Wall Core Bits are designed for fast free cutting of dense porcelain and other compact ceramic materials. With a unique 5/8 to 11 ½-gas combination threading, it can be used on CNC machinery and hand-held tools.
Copyright ©2022. All Rights Reserved BNP Media.
Design, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing
Report Abusive Comment