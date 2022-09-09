BOLOGNA, ITALY -- Cersaie, the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings, will once again host Cersaie Designs Your Home on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th in the Media Village (Services Center). Now in its 10th edition, the initiative maintains its well-established format in which architects from major Italian interior design magazines offer free design advice to visitors intending to renovate their homes or purchase a new property. The event is a unique opportunity for homeowners to get expert advice on renovating their properties, and it is part of Cersaie’s efforts to reach out to end-consumers who are becoming increasingly autonomous in their purchasing decisions.

A total of 14 magazines will be taking part this year: 100 Idee per Ristrutturare, Casa facile, Casa Naturale, CerMagazine, Cose di Casa, Design di Repubblica, I Love Parquet, Il Bagno Oggi e Domani, Professional Parquet, Quotidiano Nazionale, Ville & Casali, Wellness Design, Youbuild and Youtrade.

The website www.cersaie.it provides detailed information on Cersaie Designs Your Home and lists all the magazines taking part in the event with links to the publishers’ websites. Dedicated signage will direct visitors to the Media Village (on the ground floor of the Services Center) and help them locate the individual magazines.