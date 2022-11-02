VALENCIA, SPAIN -- The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER) has announced the five acclaimed architects and designers who will serve on the jury for the 2022 edition of the Tile of Spain Awards.

This year’s panel is led by Eric Parry, founder and director of Eric Parry Architects. Judging alongside Parry is Luis Rojo, co-founder of Rojo/Fernández-Shaw Arquitectos; José Juan Barba, editor-in-chief of Metalocus; Agnès Blanch, co-founder of estudi Vilablanch; and Ángel Pitarch, president of the Colegio Territorial de Arquitectos de Castellón (CTAC).