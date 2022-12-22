WASHINGTON, DC -- Another top industry event will join Design & Construction Week® (DCW) in Las Vegas next month, adding even more opportunities for design, construction and home improvement professionals. The International Surface Event (TISE) will co-date with DCW, which features the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) International Builders’ Show® (IBS) and the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s (NKBA) Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS). TISE, comprised of three world-class tradeshows: SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo events, is the largest North American floor covering, stone and tile industry event.

This news follows the recent announcements that both the National Hardware Show (NHS) and The Las Vegas Winter Market will also co-date with DCW in 2023, allowing attendees to explore even more products and opportunities to grow their businesses and maintain their competitive edge in the marketplace. One DCW or NHS badge will give attendees access to the show floors of all five events that week. Collectively, the five trade events will take place January 29th through February 2, 2023, at three Las Vegas venues. Attendees can visit IBS, KBIS and NHS, all being held in the Las Vegas Convention Center, TISE at Mandalay Bay Convention Center and the Las Vegas Winter Market at the World Market Center Las Vegas. Free shuttles will connect IBS, KBIS and NHS with TISE and the Las Vegas Winter Market.

“We are very excited to have TISE co-date with Design & Construction Week and expand the great offerings of that week even further,” said NAHB CEO Jerry Howard. “Having access to five incredible shows covering all aspects of the housing industry is an unbeatable value for our attendees. Las Vegas is the place to be for our industry that week.”

“We are so excited to continue the momentum of D&C Week,” shared Bill Darcy, CEO of NKBA. “Adding TISE to the list of shows in Vegas this January is a fantastic way of uniting the K&B community, and connecting them with more brands, products and new technologies.”

“With TISE joining the mix, we have so many great opportunities for the NHS Community to discover more products and make great connections with new potential partners,” said Beth Casson, event vice president of the National Hardware Show. “We are really excited to bring all of these communities together for a fantastic week in Vegas!”

“The International Surface Event is pleased to offer a partnership with DCW, NHS and Las Vegas Market for 2023,” said Dana Hicks, show director, The International Surface Event. “This partnership will offer the widest breadth of product offerings and inspiration for the markets that all these events serve. We understand that time is valuable to every business professional, and offering this opportunity to expand the buying and sourcing possibilities concurrently between the events in Las Vegas will benefit all event’s attendees. We look forward to hosting DCW and Las Vegas Market attendees and we invite the industry to discover what we have in store for them at www.intlsurfaceevent.com.”