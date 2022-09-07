WARSAW, POLAND -- On Tuesday 30 August, Alberto Selmi for Laminam and Wiesław Sordyl for Interstone witnessed the signing of an agreement by which the Fiorano Modenese-based company acquires its Polish distributor, in which it already held a 30% stake. The agreement makes it possible to enhance the strategic positioning of the brand, which remains determined to optimize the value chain by focusing on targeted, highly strategic acquisition processes, in spite of economic constraints.

The collaboration between the two entities dates back to 2012 and consolidates the commercial and distribution structure, ensuring coverage of the entire national territory through six logistics hubs.

The agreement strengthens the international growth of Laminam, which thus adds Poland to the already consolidated European branches in Spain, Germany, France, Benelux and the United Kingdom and those outside the continent in the United States, Canada, Israel, China, Japan, Russia and Australia.

“We are delighted to welcome Interstone and its people into the Laminam Group. They will contribute substantially with their experience and knowledge of the market to the growth of our customers and to realize their projects with our surfaces.” Alberto Selmi, Laminam CEO.

“Interstone joining the Laminam Family is another step forward in strengthening our market presence and the development of our Corporate Strategy.” Wiesław Sordyl, Interstone CEO

The acquisition comes on top of the acquisition of Spain's Best Surface last February and helps maintain a vision of development and growth.