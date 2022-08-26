Ege Seramik’s newest porcelain tile collection, Aspen, exquisitely showcases the ancient art of terrazzo flooring via high-definition inkjet printing on 12- x 24- and 24- x 24-inch tiles.

Replicating the look of classic poured-in-place stone terrazzo, the Aspen Collection is pressed and available in white, gray and anthracite colors and only with a matte finish. Ideal for both wall and floor applications, tiles in the collection are easy to maintain, staunchly withstanding daily wear-and-tear.

“Digitally designed porcelains to simulate the look of terrazzo have become the rage,” said Alp Er, general manager of Ege Seramik America Inc. “When you combine the timeless design of terrazzo with modern technology and durability, any installation becomes both beautiful and practical.”