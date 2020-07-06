Ege Seramik Mixes Marble with Mosaics in Dorado Collection

NORCROSS, GA -- Ege Seramik’s latest glazed porcelain tile collection blends the look of mosaics together with natural stone. The new Dorado collection includes 24- x 48-inch fully polished tiles offering intricate details to add flair and a touch of elegance.

The Dorado collection’s “Grey Mixed Mosaic” creates an infinite mosaic composed of rectangular shapes connected by a color-complementing simulated grout line. The white, light and dark gray veins replicate the natural fissures found within in true marble. State-of-the-art manufacturing ensures this collection to be practically maintenance-free, stain-resistant and water-repellant, making it ideal for both floor and wall installations.

“Our design team always has its finger on the pulse of design trends,” said Alp Er, Ege Seramik’s general manager. “The new Dorado collection is a veritable accolade of that commitment to our customers.”