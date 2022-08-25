The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) offers the "The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects" course, providing the student with thorough and detailed information on how architectural sales representatives can get their tile and stone products specified with “Bullet Proof Specifications” -- meaning resistant to “Value Engineering and Substitutions.”

The course covers:

Selection Process and Considerations

Types of Architectural Specifications

Architectural Specification Structure - Master Format - Part 1, 2 & 3

Getting Your Products Specified

Tracking and Protecting the Specification

Communication Skills and Strategies

Students completing this course will have learned how to determine product suitability for the intended use, the different types of architectural specifications, how to prepare a “Bullet Proof” MasterFormat Specification Part 1, 2 & 3 sections, learn techniques and strategies for getting your products specified, how to track and protect your specifications from substitutions and value engineering and key communication skills and strategies to help them develop meaningful relationships with the specifiers and construction team.

Students will be provided with a tile and stone MasterFormat Specification template that they can use to assist architects in specifying their products. The content of this course is based on the many years of successful architectural sales by sales representatives who have sold many high-profile projects around the country.

This course is rated at an average of seven hours to complete. UofCTS online courses are available 24/7 for 14 days from start date at the UofCTS Online Campus. The cost of this course is $300.00 per student (or two member discounted tuitions from CTDA, NTCA, TTMAC, or Fuse Alliance).

Students can print a personalized certificate when they have passed all lesson assessments with a score of 80% or better. Upon passing the course the student is provided a link to download a student reference guide that contains all of the key information from that respective course. Volume discounts are available.

The UofCTS is the training division of Ceramic Tile and Stone Consultants (CTaSC) and is committed to developing training programs for the ceramic tile and stone industry utilizing the latest and most effective technology and learning methodologies. Launched in 2003, UofCTS has enjoyed many years of success with trade and design professionals and is the leading online training University for the Tile and Stone Industry.