SAN DIEGO, CA -- The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) offers the "The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects" course.

This course provides the student with thorough and detailed information on how architectural sales representatives can get their tile and stone products specified with “Bullet Proof Specifications” meaning resistant to “Value Engineering and Substitutions.”

The course covers:

· Selection Process and Considerations

· Types of Architectural Specifications

· Architectural Specification Structure - Master Format - Part 1, 2 & 3

· Getting Your Products Specified

· Tracking and Protecting the Specification

· Communication Skills and Strategies

Students completing this course will have learned how to determine product suitability for the intended use, learned the different types of Architectural Specifications, learned how to prepare a “Bullet Proof” MasterFormat Specification Part 1, 2 & 3 sections, learn techniques and strategies for getting your products specified, learned how to track and protect your specifications from substitutions and value engineering, and learned key communication skills and strategies to help them develop meaningful relationships with the specifiers and construction team.

Students will be provided with a tile and stone MasterFormat Specification template that they can use to assist architects in specifying their products.

The content of this course is based on the many years of successful architectural sales by sales representatives who have sold many high-profile projects around the country. This course is rated at an average of 10 hours to complete. UofCTS online courses are available 24/7 for 14 days from start date at the UofCTS Online Campus. The cost of this course is $300.00 per student (or two member discounted tuitions from CTDA, NTCA, TTMAC, or Fuse Alliance).