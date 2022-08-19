DALLAS, TX -- As part of its summer 2022 launch, Daltile is now offering two new natural quartzite extra-large slab products. Daltile’s new Caldera Blue and White Pearl are mined in Brazil, one of the ultimate sources for the world’s finest natural quartzites.

“In the stone category, natural quartzite remains one of stone’s hottest offerings,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab for Dal-Tile LLC. “Natural quartzites feature the luxurious look and feel of marble, with all of the benefits of greater durability and hardness. When you talk about countertops, natural quartzite continues to be the fastest growing category in natural stone for countertops. For those seeking softer looks with more natural movements, natural quartzite is a good fit.”

According to Viana, blue and gray offerings in stone are trending steadily within the design community and among end-consumers. “Daltile’s Caldera Blue nicely meets this need with soft shades of blue and gray as the stone’s background, highlighted by white crystal and rusty veins that add uniqueness and majesty to this high-variation design,” he said. Caldera Blue is available with a polished finish in ¾- and 1 ¼-inch thicknesses.

“White Pearl features an off-white background with taupe highlights, making this quartzite a material that works well with many cabinet and floor colors,” said Viana. “The design of this natural stone includes white vein characteristics that can run vertically and horizontally, achieving a unique medium variation pattern throughout.” White Pearl is available in both polished and leather finishes, in ¾- and 1 ¼-inch thicknesses. Both White Pearl and Caldera Blue extra-large quartzite slabs are suitable for use on countertops or on walls.