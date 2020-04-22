Cosentino launches two new digital initiatives

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, global architectural surfacing leader Cosentino has launched two new digital initiatives to continue providing tools and inspiration for the A&D community from the safety of home:

· Cosentino Center Virtual Visit Experience: To allow the service and programming of Cosentino centers across the US to be accessed from home and to continue to support customers during these unprecedented times, Cosentino recently launched Cosentino Center Virtual Visits. The program allows designers and architects to continue to select materials for their projects from the safety of their home. These virtual assistance video calls are now available in all Cosentino US showrooms from Monday to Friday from 9 am-4 pm. Customers can schedule their virtual visit appointment via this link. Learn more, including how to find local Centers, here.

· Cosentino City Live!: To further design inspiration and creativity, Cosentino developed Cosentino City Live!, a digital talk experience meant to offer the A&D community the best of design from home. The latest talks include a prestigious panel of professionals, including Ron Arad, Benjamin Hubert, Nika Zupanc, Alfredo Häberli, María Villalón and Patternity. The content can be accessed through any of the Cosentino City Centers' Instagram or YouTube pages -- learn more here.