This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » Stone World 2020 Fabricator of the Year Discusses Shop Efficiency
Stone World recently had the opportunity to sit down with Sandya Dandamudi of GI Stone in Chicago, IL, who was the recipient of Stone World’s2020 Fabricator of the Year Award, to talk about recent updates to her shop. Dandamudi shared her experiences of the planning and physical work that was required to revamp her facility to be more efficient and productive.
As Group Editorial Director of Stone World, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design and TILE Magazine, Jennifer Richinelli has been covering the stone and tile industries since she launched her career at BNP Media in 1996. Throughout her tenure, she has visited and reported on numerous national and international quarries, stone fabrication shops, trade shows and other industry events. She has also collaborated with members of the A&D community, including many renowned architects, on articles about designing with stone and tile.