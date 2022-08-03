CHATTANOOGA, TN -- StoneLoads, the natural stone online marketplace, has welcomed Brandon Wells as business development executive for Texas and Oklahoma. Wells comes to StoneLoads with extensive sales and customer service experience.

“When we launched StoneLoads in May of this year, we quickly became aware that we needed high-performing business development personnel in Texas and Oklahoma to capitalize on interest in those areas,” said John Bryant, StoneLoads co-founder and COO. “Brandon is a perfect fit at StoneLoads. He knows how to cultivate strong relationships, and his coaching spirit will help quarries and fabricators maximize their presence on StoneLoads as well as steering distributors to the loads they’re looking to purchase.”

Launched nationwide in May 2022, StoneLoads has quickly become a preferred tool used to streamline the natural stone transaction process while also expanding buying and selling networks. To date, StoneLoads has facilitated natural stone transactions in 11 states with more full truckloads of product being added daily.

Wells attended Baylor University before serving in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Iraq and South Korea. Prior to joining StoneLoads, Wells completed lengthy tenures in manufacturing sales and as a Chick-fil-A executive director where his energies focused on strengthening workplace culture and providing renowned customer service.

“I believe the expertise I’ve accumulated through my professional experiences will enable me to help StoneLoads users maximize the platform for widespread and regular business successes,” said Wells. “There is so much interest in what we’ve built, and I’m excited to help platform users optimize StoneLoads technology to help them buy and sell products faster and easier.”

For more information about StoneLoads and sign up for a free account, visit StoneLoads.com.