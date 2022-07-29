Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has appointed Samantha Rothberg to director, marketing communications. In her new role, Rothberg will be responsible for leading the North America Marketing Communications team, which is responsible for branding, graphic design, digital and social media, and communications, as well as collaborating with the product management and marketing information systems functions.

Rothberg previously served as the integration project manager and acting marketing manager for the Laticrete Europe Business Unit, where she helped establish the marketing and product management team in Italy.

“From her impressive leadership and management skills, to spearheading the successful integration of the BENFER acquisition that allowed Laticrete to strengthen its market access and manufacturing capabilities in the European market, Samantha has proven to be invaluable in her contributions to the Laticrete North America and International divisions and our teams globally,” said Sean Boyle, Laticrete senior vice president, marketing and channel management - North America. “Her successful track record and tireless effort towards being a good steward of her family legacy and the company’s founding principles make this promotion much warranted.”

Prior to joining the International Division, Rothberg was involved with the Laticrete Innovation team and North America Sales and Strategic Accounts Group, focusing on industry innovation and offsite modular construction. Before joining Laticrete, Rothberg held the position of project manager at Lehrer, LLC, and project director at the New York City Economic Development Corporation.