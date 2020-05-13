Flexijet North America expands into Canada by hiring Jordan Mann to oversee Canadian Operations

Flexijet North America is pleased to welcome Jordan Mann to the team as we expand our operations into Canada. Jordan has over 6 years experience in the industry, from fabricating to templating and installing his own work. Jordan strongly believes in the adaptation of technology to bring profitability to businesses and future growth. Jordan has been a crucial part of the training and support team that many of our customers have come to praise and love.

For any questions or to schedule a demo please feel free to reach out to us at Jordan.mann@flexijet.info , sales@flexijet.info

OR 1 (844) MY FLEXI