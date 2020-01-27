Steven Moran named Operations Manager for Flexijet North America

In order to sustain our growth and ensure Flexijet customers are receiving the best support and training possible, Flexijet GMBH has made the decision to create a direct branch into the US market.

Flexijet GMBH has named Steven Moran as Operations Manager for its newly formed Flexijet North America!

Steven’s 18 year operational background from McDonald's and his experience as a freelance templator in the high end Toronto Market, make him the perfect fit to ensure our US customers receive the best training and support possible. With a Laser focus on the training and support process, Flexijet North America will make sure your company can reduce site errors and grow a profitable business.

Partnering with Diversified Equipment and Supply, and Absolute Black Diamond, Steven is ready to lead the company and the market into the next era of digital measuring!

For all Flexijet related questions, comments, or concerns please contact him directly at Steven.moran@flexijet.info or 1-844-MY FLEXI