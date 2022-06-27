XIAMEN, CHINA -- Xiamen Stone Fair 2022, scheduled from July 30th to August 2nd -- both online and onsite – would like to connect trade buyers and exhibitors through its Hosted Buyer Program (HBP). The program has been launched and running for six months.

Buyers from various industries, such as the import and export trade, real estate, interior design and landscape design have registered as hosted buyers to enjoy this precise and efficient matchmaking program.

Aimed to connect buyers and suppliers, HBP is open to all exhibitors of Xiamen Stone Fair 2022 and Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair. If qualified, you will be included in the HBP first-year scheme as suppliers.

To achieve accurate information and success of matchmaking, as well as to save time and cost, and to ensure the openness and transparency of the service, show management will categorize suppliers in different levels according to the following criteria:

Quarry owner and agent/patent owner and technology agent

Production capacity and technology advantage

Specialize in a certain field

Past project cases

Ability in branding and promotion

Have sound service system

To learn more about HBP, visit the show’s website at: https://www.stonefair.org.cn/?lang=en.