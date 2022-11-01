XIAMEN, CHINA -- Xiamen Stone Fair launched a Hosted Buyer Program (HBP) on January 1, 2022. It is a precise and efficient matchmaking program, reports the show’s management. A professional team from Xiamen Stone Fair will provide one-on-one service for the connection between buyers and suppliers to develop business and create opportunities.

For the 2022 edition, there were three online matchmaking activities carried out and 502 hosted buyers convened at Xiamen Stone Fair onsite. It is anticipated that the circle will be further broaden for the 2023 edition. Applications are now at: https://wap.stonefair.org.cn/hbp/#/intro_en.