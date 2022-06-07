SW 0522 International Stone Evan CohenRalph Morgan, director of Environment and Sustainability at Polycor, Inc., discusses the global stone producer’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint, as well as how other companies can be more environmentally conscious.




Listen here to Jason Kamery, Stone World Managing and Group Digital Editor, interview Ralph Morgan, director of Environment and Sustainability at Polycor, Inc.

