Stone World talks with Leonardo Pellegrino, the director of Zucchi Luxury Stones, to discuss Dolomite marbles from Brazil.





SW: Talk a bit about yourself and Zucchi Luxury Stones.

LP: My name is Leonardo Pellegrino and I am the Commercial Director of Zucchi Luxury Stones. I have been in the stones industry for over 20 years and, for the last 10 years, I have been head of the marketing and commercial departments at Zucchi.

This year, Zucchi is celebrating 26 years of operations. We are the leading manufacturer and exporter of natural stones in Brazil and carry one of the biggest portfolios of quartzites and marbles in the world.

Innovation and pioneering have been part of Zucchi’s DNA since the beginning. From the 90s, when Zucchi proudly served as one of the first companies to process finished slabs for the American market, to most recently in 2017 with the launch of the first stone processing plant specializing in marbles in the whole American continent, Zucchi has been a leader in the marble sector, which has become the fastest-growing segment in the stone industry. And we continue to innovate to this day – this year, for example, we launched the Zucchi Stone Design, a state-of-the-art plant focused on meeting our client's demands for finished cut-to-size projects, unique specifications and even sculptures and artworks. Additionally, our unique quartzite line now processes 1.2 cm thick slabs and panels.





SW: Talk about Dolomite Marbles from Brazil and what makes them unique.

LP: Dolomite Marbles are the most sophisticated and luxurious type of marble. In addition to their very appealing aesthetic quality, they are also more resistant to scratching, staining and etching than classic marbles. In other words, dolomite are hard marbles that look amazing and have great application performance.

The launch of our marble factory was a game-changer for the stone industry and significantly increased the diversity of products we are able to produce and deliver to our clients. Once we saw the market success of applying this new technology to regular marbles, we expanded our product line, and the dolomites have grown to become one of our most successful offerings at this point.

High-quality marble quarries have always been present in Brazil. We are proud to have pioneered the high-end processing technology that has enabled dolomite marble to command the popularity and market share that it does today.





SW: When it comes to cutting these marbles, are there certain things fabricators should know when cutting it?

LP: Despite the fact that dolomite are harder materials, the fabrication process is actually more simple and easier to work with than classic marbles. This is due to the massive and consistent mineral structure, which leads to a smoother cutting process.

Given that the fabrication tools industry has also evolved considerably in the past years, the regular machines and tools available to process other marbles are perfectly suitable to work with dolomites. There is no difference in the amount of water needed.





SW: How about for sealing it, is there a different way to seal and protect the marble?

LP: There is no difference. Dolomites can be sealed using the same process as classic marbles. Another advantage of dolomite marble is that the water/humidity absorption rate is usually very low, so a high-quality sealant sealer will work perfectly.

SW: What are some of the popular places you are seeing this marble? Such as just kitchen countertops or also in bathrooms, entryways or something else?

LP: Marble is the most versatile architectural product known to mankind. It has been used for over two thousand years in all types of forms and applications, from structural pillars, to internal utilities and even artwork. The interior design industry limited marble application to bathrooms, floorings and walls for a long period of time, but recent technological developments such as vacuum chamber systems, UV light treatment and sealing allowed for the installation of dolomite products as kitchen countertops, tables, high-traffic walkways and many other uses that were not recommended in the past.

With the proper manufacture, fabrication and installation processes, there are no limitations to the use of dolomite marbles today.





SW: Anything else you want to talk about

LP: When talking about marbles, we have to consider that the hardest part of the work has already been done by nature. Millions of years of transformation and exposure to all sorts of temperatures, natural pressures and chemical conditions create these masterpieces.

Our mission at Zucchi Stones is to transform these raw treasures into products that bring luxury, beauty and functionality to residential, commercial, hospitality and corporate settings.

We believe that marbles are the historical foundation of the stone business – and marble is also the stone that will lead the industry into the future.

The Dolomites are leading the way, bringing the use of natural stones to an even higher level in the architecture and design industry.



