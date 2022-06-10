TORONTO, CANADA -- Neolith, world leaders in sintered stone, and Ciot, North America’s premier stone and tile distributor for commercial and residential projects, celebrated their partnership at gala event held last evening at the outstanding Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Ontario. Attended by more than 550 guests including HGTV and Cityline personalities the art-inspired event brought to life Neolith’s new consumer-driven global brand platform, touch. feel. live., launched earlier this year.

Moss & Lam, an internationally acclaimed art studio based in Toronto, created a remarkable and dazzling new exhibit, Botánica, featuring Neolith surfaces from the newly launched The New Classtone collection, beautifully sculpted to reflect a vibrant urban garden and serve as a tribute to the Neolith and Ciot partnership.

“This partnership brings together two world-class companies,” said José Luis Ramón, CEO of Neolith Group. “And its most important feature is that both partners are committed to delivering the highest level of expertise in all our projects to create extraordinary experiences in all that we do. North America is one of the priority regions we’ve identified to expand our mission of inspiring the creation of unique spaces with our brand through sustainable, elegant and functional design.”

The event, which also featured entertainment by both DJ Bellosound and The Errol Fisher Band, and gelato by David Rocco Bar Aperitivo, attracted prominent members of the North American architectural and design communities, representatives from the kitchen and bath industry, leading builders and developers, as well as key figures from the Greater Toronto Area.

Joe Panzera, president and CEO of Ciot Group was also in Toronto for the event and expressed his ongoing commitment to their partnership. One, which is sure to be fruitful not only for their respective companies but, most importantly, for consumers.

﻿“As the engineered slab market continues to grow in Canada and for Ciot, an association with Neolith, an industry leader, was a natural next step,” said Panzera. “This evening is about sharing this new partnership with the pioneers in the Toronto market. Thanks to Moss & Lam’s vision we were able to inspire the local design community to go one step further with these beautiful slabs.”

With a presence in more than 100 countries, including Europe, Greater China, Australia and all the different continents, Neolith has recently made a series of announcements demonstrating its strong commitment to North America. This includes the opening of a New Jersey distribution center, a new facility in South Florida and an expansion to its North American team.

“Neolith is hitting the deck running in North America,” said James Amendola, executive vice president, east coast, Neolith North America.” We are proud to join forces with such a highly respected company known for its world class customer service. With Ciot's presence in Toronto, Montreal, Atlanta, Detroit, New York and more, we believe this relationship will help us extend our reach and plant even deeper roots on the North American continent. The event we enjoyed yesterday, the engagement with the architecture and design community and their appetite for the brand is just a reflection of the potential we have out there”