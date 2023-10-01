[La Palma, CA] - LOTTE Staron, a renowned provider of high-quality solid surface products, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Doyle Farris. This exciting collaboration aims to bring the Staron solid surface brand to a broader audience across the U.S. Market, marking a significant milestone for both companies.



Doyle Farris is a highly reliable and esteemed distributor in the U.S. They have established a reputation for excellence in the distribution industry as their commitment to exceptional service aligns perfectly with LOTTE's values. Furthermore, Doyle Farris will be actively stocking and promoting the complete range of Staron solid surface colors available in the US, which allows designers and decorators to unleash their creative possibilities. With the far-reaching provision of remarkable service and efficient logistics, Doyle Farris will now serve as the official distributor for Staron solid surface coast to coast.



This streamlined distribution process will result in accelerated lead times. Enhancing the accessibility of Staron products for customers through large market distribution, making it more convenient than ever to experience the exceptional qualities of Staron solid surface.



Staron solid surface offers impressive arrays of colors and patterns. Its versatility shines through as Staron can be easily fabricated to create virtually any shape or inset, and its thermoformability allows for the creation of elegant flowing curves. Furthermore, Staron's nonporous nature sets it apart from natural stone, making it certified for use in applications such as health care and food service. Its seamless finish, achieved through meticulous gluing and buffing of seams, makes it an ideal choice for walls, columns, display fixtures, and various other design elements.



Designers and decorators particularly rave about Staron's Tempest colors and the exquisite natural patterns found in the Supreme collection. Introducing Staron through Doyle Farris's distribution network ensures that these remarkable options will be readily available to professionals across the state, fostering endless design possibilities.



LOTTE and Doyle Farris are excited about this new partnership and the opportunities it brings. Together, they aim to provide outstanding products and services to customers across the state, offering unparalleled access to the remarkable Staron solid surface.



For more information, inquiries regarding this partnership or any other press-related matters, please contact:



LOTTE Chemical California Inc.

LOTTE@lccalifornia.com

www.staron.com



About LOTTE:

LOTTE Chemical is a leading manufacturer of high-quality solid surface and quartz products, most notably acclaimed for its exceptional brands – Staron solid surface and Radianz quartz. With an extensive range of colors, patterns, and applications, LOTTE is dedicated to offering innovative solutions for residential and commercial projects. The company's commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted name in the industry.



About Doyle Farris:

Doyle Farris is an esteemed distributor renowned for its exceptional service and reliability. With a vast distribution network and efficient logistics, Doyle Farris delivers a wide range of products to customers coast to coast. The company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction makes it a preferred partner for many businesses.

Territory of Distribution:

• Northwest : Northern CA, WA, OR, AK, ID, MT, WY

• Southwest : NV, NM

• Central : NE, KS, OK, MO, AR, ND, SD

• Midwest : MN, IA, MI, OH, KY

• Southeast : TN, LA, MS, AL, GA, Eastern & Panhandle FL

• Mid-Atlantic : NC, SC, VA, MD, DE, WV

• Northeast : NY, NJ, PA, CT, MA, RI, NH, VT, ME