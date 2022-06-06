This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Neolith Opens New Jersey Distribution Center
CARLSTADT, NJ -- Neolith is set to unveil its new 40,000-square-foot distribution center in Carlstadt, NJ, this month. The Spanish sintered stone manufacturer recently launched a new global branding program – Touch. Feel. Live. It wants visitors to the facility to be immersed in the brand’s slogan, which is “Because the best thing about creating something is living it.”