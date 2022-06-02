The Association for Corporate Growth awarded MS International Top Company for Sustainable Growth at the organization's 27th Annual Awards event in Orange, California.

The Association for Corporate Growth honors the highest performing and extraordinary top middle-market companies in Orange County and the Inland Empire. The Award for Sustained Growth recognizes an established company that exhibits distinctive strategic positioning, as well as sustained growth and profitability.

More than 100 nominees were submitted for the competition out of which a total of 27 finalists were recognized and celebrated. The honorees of the event were group of past winners, and each nominee of the awards has significantly contributed to the economic growth of Orange County and the Inland Empire. The companies recognized have created jobs and pioneered products and services that have helped the region become a national powerhouse of growth and innovation.

For more information, visit msisurfaces.com.








