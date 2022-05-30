Nicolai Diamant CNC Tools are oriented towards operation on all materials and have been proven successful throughout the market on engineered stone, granite, quartzite, ceramic material and marble. The tools are manufactured with ample water holes for appropriate lubrication during any application, and in general, have a more concentrated surface area of diamonds, which provides a better finish/polish. Nicolai Diamant boasts an additional 1 to 1.5mm of bonded material to the diameter of standard DM60/80 tools. High speeds are also always an option for clients looking to take their throughput and production to the next level. In order to consider high speeds, the fabricator will need to be able to provide enough water volume, tolerance accuracy (on the CNC x, y, z axis), and also awareness of maintenance, in regards to tool dressing, measuring and refurbishing.

The core and resin composition of Nicolai Diamant's rubber polishers are categorized as medium/hard. This is advantageous for retaining the profile shape over time, optimum pressure against the stone and forgiveness when mistakes happen.