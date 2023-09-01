Rubi Tools USA introduces the new Cyclone Level System. The main function of this new level system is to avoid the generation of lippage during the installation of ceramic tiles, both during flooring and cladding.

Rubi leveling systems are especially recommended to improve the finishes when working with large-format tiles. Although they can also be used in smaller formats (recommended from 12- x 12- inch tile) and always with double gluing. Make sure to use a regularized support and in perfect flatness conditions for optimal results.

The use of the level system is very easy and intuitive. In addition, the results are less sensitive to the user's skill and experience than with the rest of the leveling systems on the market.

The Cyclone Level System flange range has different thicknesses and includes cross and T bases to replace * the traditional tile spacers. Each flange thickness is easily identified thanks to the range of different colors available. The threaded hoods are reusable. The large round base ensures a homogeneous pressure at all times.

The design of the level system hoods has been specially conceived to maximize ergonomics during manual tightening, (The system doesn't require any additional tools, neither for tensioning nor for breaking.) as well as offering the best possible visibility in the interior area of the hood (where we can see if there is excess adhesive or if the positioning between tiles is correct).

* Only CROSS and T-based models are substitutes for ceramic tile spacers.