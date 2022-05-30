ANGKOR, CAMBODIA -- Phnom Bakheng, the state temple of the first Khmer capital in the Angkor region of Cambodia, survives as one of the world’s greatest architectural treasures. The temple's stepped pyramid construction is a built representation of Mount Meru, home of the Hindu gods, and its privileged hilltop location makes it unique among the temples of Angkor.

World Monument Funds (WMF) launched a project in 2004 to preserve and restore Phnom Bakheng, analyzing and documenting the site before conducting structural stabilization, waterproofing and visitor management work there. In this video prepared by WMF's Pleine Culture interns, the association invites you to take a closer look at this massive endeavor and to meet the people behind it.







