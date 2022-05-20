OBERLIN, OH -- Members of the Natural Stone Institute are invited to join the association’s board of directors and past presidents in Toronto, Canada from June 28 to 30, 2022 for the Tucker Design Awards and a tour of Toronto’s natural stone structures and attractions. The Natural Stone Institute will honor its 2022 Tucker Design Awards recipients and Tod Williams and Billie Tsien of TWBTA, the recipients of the 2022 Bybee Prize. The event will provide an opportunity for networking with fellow members and celebrating the use of natural stone. For more information, visit: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/education-and-events/events/calendar-of-events/tucker-design-awards-and-toronoto-mini-study-tour/.