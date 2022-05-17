This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
ORANGE, CA -- MSI recently announced new quartz colors available for countertops. Among the varieties are three Calacatta colors: Karmelo, Goa and Delios. Additionally, Cashmere Taj is now offered. The selection of material is characterized by stunning veining, which contributes to the ultimate look of luxury.