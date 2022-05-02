Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, was selected as the ‘Supplier of the Year’ by the highly-esteemed Ceramic Tile Distributor Association (CTDA), an international organization of distributors, manufacturers and allied professionals of ceramic tile and related products. Presented at Coverings 2022, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, the annual award is voted on by CTDA’s members and recognizes domestic and international suppliers who provide the most value to the association and industry.

“Our great network of distribution partners are an invaluable extension of our Laticrete family and after navigating through the pandemic, we discovered that we are all stronger together,” said Ron Nash, president of Laticrete North America.

“This recognition stems from the hard work of all of our team members within Laticrete and across this industry — all of whom have remained resilient and positive, which has driven our company’s success even through these challenging times. I am forever grateful for that.”

Since 2013, the CTDA has surveyed its nearly 400 distributor members to rate leading industry suppliers on a variety of criteria, including leadership, marketing, training, technology, communication, product shipment and support.

CTDA honored Laticrete with the ‘Supplier of the Year’ Award at the Coverings trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 5, 2022.