In response to growing demand, Mosaic Companies, the parent company of Walker Zanger and Opustone, reports it has invested $100 million this year in product lines and inventory. In addition to tile orders, Mosaic Companies said it has already secured inventory of more than 2.5 million square feet (45,000 premium slabs) that are headed to the U.S. and its showrooms.

This movement has proven instrumental during the early months of 2022, allowing Walker Zanger and Opustone to offer new and unique products, reaffirming both brands as leaders in their respective markets. With the unfortunate events in Europe, compounded with the additional disruption on the challenging logistic landscape, the leadership of Mosaic Companies said it has gone “all in” on its ability to produce, buy and move material across the globe. As a result, this commitment has increased or advanced orders to its global supplier network, further securing substantial buffer inventory.

The decision to advance its initial purchase forecast—in some cases by more than double—doesn't come without its challenges, the company said. Finding adequate storage for all of this material is one of the critical puzzles Mosaic Companies' logistic team is solving.