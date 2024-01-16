PORT CHESTER, NY -- Mosaic Companies, LLC, a nationally recognized leader in the specialty wall and mosaic tile, floor tile and natural stone slab categories, is pleased to announce the appointment of Beth Cohn as the new president of the showroom division, taking the helm of Walker Zanger nationally and Opustone in South Florida.

Building on recent momentum and propelled by new ownership making significant investments in Mosaic Companies' future as a premier luxury design brand, Beth Cohn brings a wealth of experience to her role as president of the showroom division. With a background in senior leadership roles at The Shade Store and renowned fashion brands such as Kate Spade, Vince and Theory, Beth is poised to drive brand growth and foster strong teamwork within Mosaic Companies.

“I am thrilled to have joined Mosaic Companies as the president of the showroom division. I look forward to overseeing all aspects of the showroom business including sales, marketing and operations for both the Opustone and Walker Zanger brands. Through my past roles, I have extensive experience driving brand growth and strong teamwork,” said Beth Cohn, president, Mosaic Companies Showroom Division. “I look forward to working with the teams to continue to grow the business and deliver a world-class luxury design experience for our growing customer base.”

As a seasoned retail executive with a great deal of operational acumen and hands-on experience, Beth will play a crucial role in the success of Mosaic's Showroom Division.

Reporting directly to Randall Jackson, chief financial officer and interim group president, Beth will be a critical member of the executive leadership team. Beth's track record includes responsibility for over 140 showrooms nationwide and guiding a team of design consultants, regional managers and operations personnel.

Beth Cohn’s appointment supports the corporate goal to strengthen and enhance Mosaic's well-established reputation as an industry leader. Her energetic leadership and team-building skills are anticipated to have a significant impact on the newly revamped showroom division for key brands.