April 5th to 8th, Florim presents its new collections for the world of architecture and design at Coverings.

Displaying at the Convention Center in Las Vegas, the groups large slabs will be arranged in an amphitheater within the Florim Arena exhibition area. A highly technological monitor will allow visitors to view the ceramic surfaces in virtual environments for both indoors and outdoors. In this real-digital place, attendees can choose the room, the collection and the finishes, customizing the design space.

The Florim magnum oversize slabs (up to 320 x160cm) - Honorable Mention of the Compasso D'Oro ADI - are developed in a variety of aesthetic and material variants to cover any type of space: floors and walls, ventilated facades, furniture and design solutions – bathroom tops, kitchen tops, tables and more generally all the three-dimensional elements that enrich the spaces.

A maxi-screen positioned on the external wall of the stand tells the sustainable design of the “Made in Florim” collections conveying a clear and decisive message - “Sustainability is a choice: let's make it together”; it is an invitation to share the desire for change that inevitably passes through everyone's choices. Florim is the first ceramic industry in the world to be a Benefit Company and certified B Corp.

This year the Group is also present at Coverings with a second stand dedicated to the MILE®stone brand, produced and distributed by the American subsidiary Florim USA.