Tile and stone providers Walker Zanger and Anthology reported a successful Coverings 2022.

Suzi Portugal, vice president of design and sourcing at Mosaic Companies, the parent company of Walker Zanger and Anthology, designed Walker Zanger’s new collection made from red clay that features six colors and 15 different patterns in various sizes. In addition to being floor rated, the anticipated line can also be installed outdoors or indoors. Her designs incorporate old and new techniques and are inspired by Celtic monuments and Japanese shrines that blend luxury and art, the company says.

Portugal also lent her expertise and creativity to Anthology's featured collections from the show: Fabrique & Nature, Artistic Impressions, Oceanique, and D-Lux Pearl.

In response to growing demand, Mosaic Companies reported in March that it has invested $100 million this year in product lines and inventory. In addition to tile orders, Mosaic Companies said it has already secured inventory of more than 2.5 million square feet (45,000 premium slabs) that are headed to the U.S. and its showrooms.



