Booth N2562 could not contain all the solution knowledge Merkrete dispensed at Coverings 2022 in Las Vegas last week, with demonstrations spilling over to the venue’s Innovation Installation Stage. Merkrete, a Parex USA brand, brought its 50 years of tile setting material knowledge to the Las Vegas Convention Center to show industry leaders better and more streamlined solutions designed to provide better results and save time.

Merkrete National Technical Manager Brett Mauney conducted tours around Booth N2562 for groups of the world’s top contractors April 6 and 7. The tours gathered to hear about Merkrete’s Slake-Free mortar and grout technology that is saving their peers approximately 12 hours per pallet of material used. The groups also got a taste of the product solutions that were more fully explored during half-hour demonstrations conducted on the Innovation Installation Stage. On stage, Mauney and Merkrete Technical Representative Hector Flores showed audiences the performance benefits and ease of use of several Merkrete products in different application scenarios. The team mixed Merkrete Pro Patch Plus and applied it to a mockup substrate to make it flat and acceptable to receive tile. Another demonstration saw them roll Fracture Guard FD over a clefted substrate mockup to provide crack isolation protection. Finally, the duo applied Hydro Guard SP-1 over a model shower pan, effectively waterproofing the pan and drain assembly.

The highlight for many at the show, however, was demonstration series of a soon-to-be-released ready-to-use grout. Mauney and Flores opened and applied Merkrete Elite RTU to prepared tile boards at the booth, providing Coverings attendees with glimpses of the easy-to-use, timesaving grout. Audiences witnessed how Merkrete Elite RTU quickly and effectively grouted standard ceramic tile, mosaic and pebble surfaces, with Mauney emphasizing the cost savings the product’s resealable pail brings.

“We had a fantastic turnout at our booth and for our stage demonstrations at Coverings this year,” said Merkrete National Sales Manager Todd Boos. “Our customers continue to embrace new products that offer innovative solutions and efficiencies that make their businesses more profitable. Whether it be in the Merkrete booth or on stage at these shows, we strive to ensure that our visitors take away a greater understanding of how our products, people and services will help their businesses grow.”

