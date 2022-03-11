With a vision to provide resources and opportunities to recruit, retain and advance women in the stone industry, Women In Stone has created several videos to promote positions in the natural stone industry. There are three videos, each promoting an important area of a business: marketing, stone sales and project management. Here is a look at some of the leading women in these areas of expertise, who are a positive example of women thriving in the natural stone industry.
Women Setting An Example
March 11, 2022
