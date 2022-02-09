“We showcase the work of many talented interior designers in this new look book,” shares Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing for Crossville. “It’s inspiring to see the tile combinations and styles these designers selected to make residential spaces really unique.”

Waldrep also notes that the book’s outdoor living section brings to light the growing demand for more exterior surfacing solutions, including countertop material.

“The trend of making the exterior of the home a true oasis continues to grow. People want to carry the comfort and elegance of their interiors to the outside,” Waldrep explains. “We answer this trend with our high performance porcelain countertops and panels, as well as two recently introduced products that have finishes specifically engineered for outdoor performance. All the great options are featured in stunning photos in this new look book.”

The link to the Crossville Residential Look Book 2022 is accessible via the just-launched residential landing page on CrossvilleInc.com. This new page is a hub of all things residential for Crossville, including quick links to products, photo galleries, blog posts, and more.

“Crossville offers great advantages for residential design projects. Designers, builders and specifiers can find all the inspiration and information they need to select tile with confidence on this comprehensive resource,” Waldrep summarizes.

Learn more about Crossville’s residential options at https://www.crossvilleinc.com/ResidentialTile.