Domestic tile manufacturer Crossville has released its 2022 Design Trends Look Book. This digital publication showcases three current aesthetics prevalent in commercial and residential interior design. The trends were first presented by Crossville’s VP of Marketing Lindsey Waldrep as part of the Global Design Trends panel discussion at the 2022 Coverings Expo. In this presentation, Waldrep identified the trio of trends relevant in North America and illuminated the influence of each on modern tile design.

The three trends, Courtly Conduct, Era of Contrast, and Take It Outside, have emerged based on societal shifts and cultural perspectives.

Courtly Conduct reflects a contemporary focus on timeless luxury with regal influences and is directly inspired by the bold styles of popular streaming TV shows, “The Great” and “Bridgerton.” Stemming from the broad appeal of these programs, both the wearable and interior fashion industries are welcoming the royal vogues of the Baroque 18th and Regency 19th centuries.

Era of Contrast is a two-pronged trend reflective of people’s seemingly contrasting desires for balance/wellness, security/freedom, and boldness/adventure. In the trend’s first prong, visual contrast is expressed in the use of color wheel opposites and surprising combinations of dissimilar hues. The second prong features pairings of white with deep colors to achieve equanimity.

Take It Outside is a progression of the perpetual popularity of natural elements and outdoor living. This trend really took hold in residential design during the heart of the pandemic, and, today, it fully extends to commercial environments. The intention now is to not only bring outside elements inside but to reinterpret exterior areas to offer the full functionality of interior spaces, as well.

In curating these top trends and conveying the relevance of each for the tile industry, Waldrep brought a holistic perspective to address broad, overall aesthetics.

“In any design project, tile is just part of the story,” explains Waldrep. “The tile collections we create must contribute to and work in concert with other materials, finishes, and furnishings to achieve a cohesive vision. We want our surfacing solutions to ‘play well with others’—and that’s why we track the overarching trends.”

In the new 2022 Design Trends Look Book, each trend area is interpreted in thematic flat-lay photography featuring coordinating Crossville tile options.

To access the full book, click here.

For more information, visit crossvilleinc.com.