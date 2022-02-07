Patterns, textures and shades of blue and green are characterizing the newest tile collections from leading manufacturers

American Olean

Stone Theory from American Olean blends nature with a contemporary flair. Inspired by the fusion of marble and quartzite, three neutral colors are offered in large-format sizes for floor and wall applications, including a 6- x 18-inch wall tile. The Stone Theory assortment features glazed porcelain floor tile, glazed ceramic wall and mosaic tile, and antiqued mirror and glass mosaics.

Arizona Tile

Geo 2 is Arizona Tile’s newest glass mosaic series featuring contemporary geometric patterns in a stylish color palette. Created from recycled glass, this mini hex includes three patterns and five solid colors. Its recommended uses include floors, walls, steam showers, shower floors, and pool and spa.

Daltile

Daltile’s new addition to its Panoramic Porcelain Couture collection is Sapphire Status, which offers the visual and style of natural stone, with the durability, cleanability and price point of porcelain. Sapphire Status is a bold, deep, energizing blue marble design, accented by prominent white and gold veining in a generous 10-foot, 6-inch x 5-foot, 3-inch slab.

Emilceramica

Tele di Marmo Onyx from Emilceramica represents an important step in the company’s ongoing research dedicated to the finest and most precious of minerals: the shade variations and transparencies typical of this stone are layered beneath surfaces to bestow a wonderful three-dimensionality and inner gleam. In an extremely refined, intriguing palette of colors -- from the enticing Ivory to the elegant Pink, the deep Green and Blue and the dramatic Onyx Black -- with its splendid large size of 120 x 278 cm, Tele di Marmo Onyx offers a depth and richness of color. Moreover, SilkTech technology provides excellent anti-slip performances, while still retaining the ceramic surface’s soft silky feel.

Emser Tile

L’Amour™ recycled glass tile from Emser Tile marks the convergence of versatile shapes with sustainability. Fall in love with the family of seven classic shapes, including picket, diamond, leaf, triad, kaleidoscope and more. Available in four sizes for maximum adaptability for your next renovation project.

Marazzi

Artistic Reflections from Marazzi combines a translucent glaze with an undulated surface, creating a handcrafted structure. The collection is available in four neutral colors, in matte and glossy finishes, along with four jewel tones in a glossy finish -- with two standard sizes, 2 x 10 and 2 x 20 inches, as well as a coordinating hexagon mosaic.

Mediterranea

Modern Slate is a new rectified porcelain tile collection by Mediterranea -- emulating the look of natural slate. The collection is available in two standard sizes -- 12 x 24 and 24 x 48 inches -- as well as a 2- x 2-inch mosaic and 3- x 24-inch bullnose. Colors offered include Charcoal, Grey (pictured), Ivory (pictured), Noce and Taupe.

MSI

With a bright white background and gray veining throughout, Onda Gray porcelain tiles from MSI’s Kaya collection replicate Italian marble. Available in 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48 inches, with mosaic and bullnose options, matte and polished finishes, the tiles can be used for backsplashes, accent walls, entryways, flooring and more.

