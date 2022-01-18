BBI 7-Step Wet Pads are here! Tested and re-tested to create a high performance pad that not only lasts long but also provides a quality shine. Fabricators asked us for a great pad and we delivered an excellent pad. Able to handle corners and inside curves. With a resin bond that will last thoughout the toughest jobs. Great on Granite and engineered stone.

Advantages:

New diamond technology that provides life and quality shine

Works on Natural and Engineered Stone

Fast polish with durability

Available in 4"

Specifications: