BBI 7-Step Wet Pads are here! Tested and re-tested to create a high performance pad that not only lasts long but also provides a quality shine. Fabricators asked us for a great pad and we delivered an excellent pad. Able to handle corners and inside curves. With a resin bond that will last thoughout the toughest jobs. Great on Granite and engineered stone.
Advantages:
- New diamond technology that provides life and quality shine
- Works on Natural and Engineered Stone
- Fast polish with durability
- Available in 4"
Specifications:
- Run at 2000-4000 RPMs
- 3mm thick
- 4" Diameter
- Must be used wet. Do not use dry.
- Velcro backed.