BBI 7-Step Wet Pads are here! Tested and re-tested to create a high performance pad that not only lasts long but also provides a quality shine. Fabricators asked us for a great pad and we delivered an excellent pad. Able to handle corners and inside curves. With a resin bond that will last thoughout the toughest jobs. Great on Granite and engineered stone.

Advantages: 

  • New diamond technology that provides life and quality shine
  • Works on Natural and Engineered Stone
  • Fast polish with durability
  • Available in 4"

Specifications:

  • Run at 2000-4000 RPMs
  • 3mm thick
  • 4" Diameter
  • Must be used wet. Do not use dry.
  • Velcro backed.