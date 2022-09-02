Jefe’ 3 Step White polishing pads is one of our premium polishing pads. Polish edges, start to finish in just 3 steps! reduce your polishing time in half. These pads are formulated with a white resin to prevent any bleeding or burning.

* MUST BE USED WET

See more here: https://stoneboss.com/product/jefe-4-3-step-polishing-pads-white-resin/