Tenax Fixtop Epoxy Setting Adhesive is now available in 10-gallon and 5-gallon kits. According to Tenax, it is very easy to mix and spread. Fixtop is designed to create optimum adhesion for gluing and bonding marble, granite, mosaics, porcelain and ceramics, as well as other hard surface material. It works best when applied in a thin layer, and does not dissolve or break down in water – making it ideal for shower applications because it won’t delaminate. Tenax Fixtop has a low VOC and respects LEED parameters. It is for both indoor and outdoor use.



