The ADW Ikon Blade is specifically made for Dekton, Neolith, Laminam and other Ultra Compact Surfaces. Certified and ready to cut fast and provide life with a 10mm segment and a silent core for your projects. A leader in the UCS market ADW is available from BBI.
Advantages:
- Designed and certified for various UCS Materials
- Cuts Dekton, Neolith, Laminam, and others
- Available in 14", 16", and 18"
Specifications:
- 16" blade:run at 2000 RPM, 3-5 ft/min
- 18" blade: run at 1800 RPM, 2-5-4 ft/min
- For miters, reduce RPM speeds by 30%
- 10mm Segments
- Wet Use Only