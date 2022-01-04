The ADW Ikon Blade is specifically made for Dekton, Neolith, Laminam and other Ultra Compact Surfaces. Certified and ready to cut fast and provide life with a 10mm segment and a silent core for your projects. A leader in the UCS market ADW is available from BBI.

 

Advantages:

  • Designed and certified for various UCS Materials
  • Cuts Dekton, Neolith, Laminam, and others
  • Available in 14", 16", and 18"

Specifications:

  • 16" blade:run at 2000 RPM, 3-5 ft/min
  • 18" blade: run at 1800 RPM, 2-5-4 ft/min
  • For miters, reduce RPM speeds by 30%
  • 10mm Segments
  • Wet Use Only