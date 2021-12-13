Since 2021 has been a whirlwind, Coverings is giving the tile and stone industry more time to enter their best projects featuring tile and stone in the 2022 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards or to nominate a young emerging leader to the 2022 Coverings Rock Star program.

The new (and final) deadline to enter is Friday, January 7, 2022. There will be no additional extensions.