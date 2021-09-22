ASF Salt Lake City Workshop
October 14th - 16th
Sign up sheet for the ASF Event here.
Elevated Stoneworkz 1839 South 900 West Salt Lake City Utah 84104
Special Thanks to our sponsors:
Gran Quartz, Laser Products, Akemi/Innochem, Prodim USA, Sasso, No Lift Carts, Better Vacuum Cups, SIG, Brothers in Granite, ActionFlow, Flexijet, BB Industries, Nikon/Dakota, DeFusco Industrial Supply, Terminator Diamond Products, Baca, Northwood, Tool Jungle, Versa Blade, Atlas Plan, AFP Finance, SPEEDlabel
Agenda-Agenda as follows but subject to change.
Thursday:
8:30-9:00 Breakfast
9:00-10:30 -Vendor Introductions- Sponsors will have a few minutes to introduce themselves and their products.
10:30-12:00 -Porcelain vs sintered surface- Introduction to Thin panel. Here will talk about the differences between the two. Cutting and mitering porcelain sintered surface with a manual bridge saw
12:00- 1:00 Lunch -Simon Bradbury-SIG Discuss how recycling water helps keep silica dangers down in shop
1:00-2:00 -Brothers In Granite Importing and shipping shortages
2:00-3:00- Benefits of using a digital template system with the help of sponsors we will discuss different systems and the best use of each.
3:00-4:30 Round 1 Top polishing competition
4:30 till Happy Hour- Review of days events questions and networking.
Friday:
Fabrication tips and tricks will be going on during owners seminars. The following seminars up to lunch are for shop owners and managers only
8:45-9:45 Breakfast - Mark Lauzon Speed vs Efficiency
9:45-10:30 Chris Hildebrand Becoming absentee owner, setting shop up for success with out being present for day to day operations, benefits of importing.
10:30-11:00 Shayne Hogenmiller tracking jobs, tracking materials and monitoring remakes, workflow thru production. Big vs small shops
11:00-12:00 Mark Meriaux- Benefits of joining the NSI, Safety, Material Handeling & Silica Dangers
12:00- 1:00 Lunch - Delta Stone talk about their shop architectural stone work and slabs
1:00-2:00 -Invisacook and sink cut outs in porcelain
2:00-3:00-Repel/Ardex porcelain substrates and glue techniques
3:00-4:30 Round 2 -Finals for Top polishing competition
4:30 -till - Happy Hour- Review of days events questions and networking.
Saturday:
Delta Stone Tour- Tour the Delta Stone Factory.