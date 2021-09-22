ASF Salt Lake City Workshop

October 14th - 16th

Elevated Stoneworkz 1839 South 900 West Salt Lake City Utah 84104

Special Thanks to our sponsors:

Gran Quartz, Laser Products, Akemi/Innochem, Prodim USA, Sasso, No Lift Carts, Better Vacuum Cups, SIG, Brothers in Granite, ActionFlow, Flexijet, BB Industries, Nikon/Dakota, DeFusco Industrial Supply, Terminator Diamond Products, Baca, Northwood, Tool Jungle, Versa Blade, Atlas Plan, AFP Finance, SPEEDlabel

Agenda -Agenda as follows but subject to change.

Thursday:

8:30-9:00 Breakfast

9:00-10:30 -Vendor Introductions- Sponsors will have a few minutes to introduce themselves and their products.

10:30-12:00 -Porcelain vs sintered surface- Introduction to Thin panel. Here will talk about the differences between the two. Cutting and mitering porcelain sintered surface with a manual bridge saw

12:00- 1:00 Lunch -Simon Bradbury-SIG Discuss how recycling water helps keep silica dangers down in shop

1:00-2:00 -Brothers In Granite Importing and shipping shortages

2:00-3:00- Benefits of using a digital template system with the help of sponsors we will discuss different systems and the best use of each.

3:00-4:30 Round 1 Top polishing competition

4:30 till Happy Hour- Review of days events questions and networking.

Friday:

Fabrication tips and tricks will be going on during owners seminars. The following seminars up to lunch are for shop owners and managers only

8:45-9:45 Breakfast - Mark Lauzon Speed vs Efficiency

9:45-10:30 Chris Hildebrand Becoming absentee owner, setting shop up for success with out being present for day to day operations, benefits of importing.

10:30-11:00 Shayne Hogenmiller tracking jobs, tracking materials and monitoring remakes, workflow thru production. Big vs small shops

11:00-12:00 Mark Meriaux- Benefits of joining the NSI, Safety, Material Handeling & Silica Dangers

12:00- 1:00 Lunch - Delta Stone talk about their shop architectural stone work and slabs

1:00-2:00 -Invisacook and sink cut outs in porcelain

2:00-3:00-Repel/Ardex porcelain substrates and glue techniques

3:00-4:30 Round 2 -Finals for Top polishing competition

4:30 -till - Happy Hour- Review of days events questions and networking.

Saturday:

Delta Stone Tour- Tour the Delta Stone Factory.