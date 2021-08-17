HACKETTSTOWN, NJ -- The National Kitchen & Bath Association, the North American authority on all things residential kitchen and bath, is accepting nominations through September 30th for 2022 inductees to the Kitchen & Bath Hall of Fame. Honorees are recognized and celebrated for their significant and enduring contributions to the kitchen and bath industry.

Selection Criteria

All nominees are reviewed based on outstanding achievement, leadership and corporate citizenship. Although nominees are not limited to NKBA members, nominations must be submitted by NKBA members. Each selection is based on merit of the nominee, not by the number of nominations. All nominations will be reviewed by a selection committee. Nominations must be submitted online on NKBA.org.

"The Kitchen & Bath Hall of Fame recognizes the pinnacle of excellence in K&B design, invention, entrepreneurship and service to the industry," said Bill Darcy, NKBA CEO. "These are the people whose contributions have impacted our homes and industry work in notable ways. We encourage our members to help celebrate these remarkable individuals by nominating them for this prestigious honor."

Deadline to enter is 5:00 pm EST, September 30th, 2021.

The NKBA created the Kitchen & Bath Hall of Fame in 1989, and over the last three decades has inducted more than 90 individuals. In 2020, Kathleen Parrott, Ph.D., CKE, became the most recent Hall of Fame inductee. As a longtime educator at Virginia Tech, Parrott is a founding faculty member of VT’s Center for Real Life Design. She was also instrumental in creating the NKBA Professional Resource Library.

All members of the Kitchen & Bath Hall of Fame are featured in a special gallery at NKBA’s New Jersey headquarters. New inductees will be recognized during the NKBA Kitchen & Bath Design + Industry Awards on February 7th, as part of the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, FL.