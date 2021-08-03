ANN ARBOR, MI -- Motawi Tileworks (The Tileworks) recently added a new art tile, 6- x 8-inch Trumpeter Swan, to its Charley Harper by Motawi line. Trumpeter Swan is one of more than 30 ceramic tiles by Motawi that feature the stylized wildlife imagery of Charley Harper (1922 to 2007), an artist celebrated for his midcentury modern flair.

Trumpeter Swan ($102) is based on a Harper image that appeared in the Ford Times in 1957. The 6- x 8-inch art tile is suitable for installation or display in frames or easels and has a notch on the back for hanging. Trumpeter Swan can be purchased online at motawi.com and in the Motawi gallery (170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor). Motawi art tiles are also sold in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“I love midcentury design and find that Charley Harper’s work in particular translates beautifully to tile,” said Nawal Motawi, owner and artistic director of The Tileworks. “We enjoy collaborating with the Charley Harper Art Studio to introduce new designs to our growing band of Harper art tile enthusiasts.”

Founded in 1992, Motawi Tileworks makes handcrafted tile as art pieces and for residential and commercial installations. The company releases new art tiles regularly, including original designs and those based on the work of celebrated artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Charley Harper.